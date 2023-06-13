Man Fatally Shot at Kellogg’s Bakery in Rome today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rome Police reported that a man was fatally shot outside a Kellogg’s bakery late on Monday evening in Rome, Ga. The incident occurred on Old Lindale Road, and despite attempts by officers to save him, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police confirmed that both the suspect, Dekembe Devion Smith, 29, and the victim, Keion Tyjuan Harper, 26, were Kellogg’s employees, and the argument between the two in the parking lot was unrelated to the company. Smith called 911 to confess that he was the shooter, and police subsequently charged him with the crime. Stay informed with the latest breaking news by downloading our 11Alive News app and signing up for our Speed Feed newsletter.

News Source : 11Alive Staff

Source Link :Rome Kellogg’s bakery shooting, man killed/