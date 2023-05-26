Man fatally shot in alleged shootout with security forces in St James, identified as Oatis Edwards

Oatis Edwards (victim) : Man fatally shot during alleged shootout with security forces in St James: Oatis Edwards identified as victim

In Tucker, St James on Friday morning, a man identified as 29-year-old chef Oatis Edwards was fatally shot during an alleged shootout with the security forces. The police reported that a firearm was seized at the scene and a joint police-military team was on an operation in the area when the now-deceased was seen. He reportedly opened fire at them, which was returned, resulting in his death. The Director of Complaints at INDECOM Western Office, Errol Chattoo, stated that the investigative oversight body is aware of the incident and is carrying out an investigation.

News Source : jamaica-gleaner.com

