Man Fatally Shot in Cedar Rapids – Police Launch Investigation today.

In Cedar Rapids, Iowa, a young man of 23 years has lost his life due to a shooting that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. The police received a call about shots being fired and a person in need of medical attention in the 1300 block of 1st Ave SE just after midnight. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the victim outside the address, suffering from gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was given to the victim, who was then taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. According to police, the incident seems to be targeted, and they are requesting anyone with information to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491 and cooperate with their ongoing investigation. Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

