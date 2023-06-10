Man Fatally Shot in Dallas After Argument Over Car Crash: Police

Johnathan Jones : Man Fatally Shot After Argument Over Car Crash: Dallas Police

A man named Johnathan Jones was shot and killed in Dallas on Friday night after getting into an argument with someone who crashed into his car, according to police. Officers responded to the scene on South Boulevard and attempted to save Jones, but he later died at a nearby hospital. The suspect is still at large, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Timothy Johnston or Crime Stoppers. Harriet Ramos, a reporter for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, covered the story.

News Source : Harriet Ramos

