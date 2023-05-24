Diaunte Smith : Man fatally shot in Goulds, identified as Diaunte Smith, believed to be retaliation for previous shooting

A man was killed in a shooting in Goulds, southwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday morning. According to family members, the shooting was likely retaliation for another shooting that occurred in the same area last year, in which the victim, Diaunte Smith, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Smith was released on bond a few weeks ago. The shooter allegedly chased Smith between homes before fatally shooting him. Smith’s mother-in-law stated that he was a good guy who was trying to straighten out his life. Smith leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter. The police have not released any information about the shooter and are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.

News Source : Trent Kelly,Amanda Batchelor

Retaliatory shooting Fatal shooting Family of victim Gun violence Crime investigation