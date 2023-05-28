Man Fatally Shot in Lexington, Scott Lawless Charged with Murder of Kevin Reel

“Scott Lawless” : Man Fatally Shot in Lexington Identified as Kevin Reel; Scott Lawless Charged with Murder

The Lexington Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place at the intersection of North Limestone and West Short Street early Sunday morning. Upon receiving reports of a shooting at 2:43 a.m., the officers arrived at the scene to find 35-year-old Kevin Reel of Lexington outside with a gunshot wound. Unfortunately, Reel was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m. at the scene of the shooting. During the investigation, the police discovered that 31-year-old Scott Lawless shot and killed Reel. Lawless has been arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center. If anyone has any information about this case, they are asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600 or submit anonymous tips to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

