“Nile Steward” victim name : Man Fatally Shot in San Francisco’s Tenderloin; Victim Identified as Nile Steward (32)

A man named Nile Steward, 32, was fatally shot in the Tenderloin neighborhood of San Francisco early Tuesday morning, according to police. The incident occurred at 1:38 a.m. on Turk Street near Market Street. Paramedics attended to the victim at the scene and transported him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made and no suspect information had been released.

News Source : Bay Area News Group

