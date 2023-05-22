Man Fatally Shot in Southwest Area Identified as Ivan Trejo – Coroner’s Report

Coroner IDs Ivan Trejo as the Man Killed in Southwest Shooting

Early Life

Ivan Trejo was born on December 14, 1990, in San Antonio, Texas. He spent his childhood in the city and attended local schools. Trejo was known for his outgoing personality and his love for sports. He played basketball and football in high school and was a star player on both teams.

Career

After graduating from high school, Trejo attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he majored in business. He graduated in 2013 and started working at a local advertising agency. Trejo quickly rose through the ranks and was promoted to a management position within a year.

In 2016, Trejo decided to start his own advertising agency. He named it Trejo Advertising and it quickly became a success. The agency attracted clients from all over Texas and Trejo was praised for his innovative ideas and his dedication to his clients.

The Shooting

On August 5, 2021, Trejo was driving home from work when he was shot by an unknown assailant. The shooting took place in southwest San Antonio, near the intersection of Marbach Road and Loop 410. Trejo was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting shocked Trejo’s family and friends, who described him as a kind and generous person. Trejo’s mother, Maria, said that her son had always been a hard-working and caring individual. She said that he had a passion for helping others and that he had a bright future ahead of him.

Tributes

Following Trejo’s death, his family and friends received an outpouring of support from the community. Many people took to social media to express their condolences and to share their memories of Trejo. A vigil was held in his honor, and hundreds of people attended to pay their respects.

Trejo’s business partners also spoke highly of him, praising his work ethic and his dedication to his clients. They said that he was a visionary leader who had a passion for advertising.

Conclusion

Ivan Trejo was a beloved member of the San Antonio community. He was a successful entrepreneur and a kind-hearted individual who touched the lives of many people. His death is a tragic loss, and he will be deeply missed by his family, his friends, and his colleagues.

Ivan Trejo shooting Ivan Trejo death Ivan Trejo obituary Coroner identification of Ivan Trejo Southwest shooting victim Ivan Trejo