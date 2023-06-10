Man Fatally Shot in Tallahassee Motel 6 Parking Lot as Large Crowd Forms today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting that occurred just after midnight on Saturday in northwest Tallahassee has resulted in the death of a man. The incident took place in the parking lot of Motel 6 on N. Monroe Street and is currently being investigated by the Tallahassee Police Department. Upon their arrival, officers discovered the deceased individual, but it is unknown whether any suspects have been identified or if the victim was a target. According to a TPD spokesperson, a crowd was in the area when the shooting occurred, but the reason behind the incident is still under investigation. This is not the first violent incident to occur at the motel, as a man was previously stabbed in January. In February, the Tallahassee City Commission voted to waive $19,000 in fees for a $1.2 million project to convert the motel into affordable housing. This latest shooting marks the second fatal incident in Tallahassee over the past two weeks and brings the total number of shootings in the city and county to 37, resulting in six deaths and at least 28 injuries in 2023, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence.

News Source : William L. Hatfield, Tallahassee Democrat

Source Link :As crowd gathers, man killed in shooting in Tallahassee Motel 6 parking lot/