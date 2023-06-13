“northwest Toronto shooting victim” : Man fatally shot in vehicle in northwest Toronto – suspect sought
A news article from CBC reports that a man was shot and killed while driving in northwest Toronto on Monday morning. Police are currently searching for a suspect and have not determined if the shooting was targeted or not. The victim, believed to be in his late 40s, was found in a parked vehicle on the sidewalk at Steeles Avenue West and Fenmar Drive, where it remained covered with a blue tarp for several hours. Toronto police spokesperson Duty Insp. Ryan Forde provided this information.
