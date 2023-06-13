“northwest Toronto shooting victim” : Man fatally shot in vehicle in northwest Toronto – Suspect sought

A man was shot and killed while driving in northwest Toronto on Monday morning. The victim, thought to be in his late 40s, was found in a parked vehicle on the sidewalk at Steeles Avenue West and Fenmar Drive. The Toronto police spokesperson, Duty Insp. Ryan Forde, stated that it is unclear if the shooting was targeted. The suspect is still at large and the investigation is ongoing.

News Source : WEWS-Cleveland Videos

Akron police investigation Missing 13-year-old girl Body found in Akron Homicide investigation Tragic death of young girl