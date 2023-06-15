Man fatally shot near Highway 3 in the Clear Lake vicinity – Paktweet today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
In the Clear Lake region of Houston, Texas, a shooting was reported to the Houston Police Department on Wednesday, resulting in the discovery of a deceased man. ABC13 Houston’s 24/7 Streaming Channel provides footage of the incident. According to HPD, officers from the Clear Lake division responded to a call in the 500 block of Buoy Road.
- Clear Lake shooting
- Highway 3 shooting
- Homicide in Clear Lake area
- Gun violence in Texas
- Investigation into fatal shooting in Clear Lake
News Source : Paktweet
Source Link :Shooting leaves man dead just off Highway 3 in Clear Lake area – Paktweet/