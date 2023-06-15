Man fatally shot near Highway 3 in the Clear Lake vicinity – Paktweet today.

Man fatally shot near Highway 3 in the Clear Lake vicinity – Paktweet today.

Posted on June 15, 2023

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In the Clear Lake region of Houston, Texas, a shooting was reported to the Houston Police Department on Wednesday, resulting in the discovery of a deceased man. ABC13 Houston’s 24/7 Streaming Channel provides footage of the incident. According to HPD, officers from the Clear Lake division responded to a call in the 500 block of Buoy Road.

  1. Clear Lake shooting
  2. Highway 3 shooting
  3. Homicide in Clear Lake area
  4. Gun violence in Texas
  5. Investigation into fatal shooting in Clear Lake

News Source : Paktweet
Source Link :Shooting leaves man dead just off Highway 3 in Clear Lake area – Paktweet/

Post Views: 13

Leave a Reply