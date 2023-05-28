Man fatally stabbed following dispute in Manhattan – Michael Gillegbower identified as victim

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) — A verbal dispute turned deadly Saturday night in Manhattan.

At around 10:14 p.m. police responded to reports of an assault outside of a building on East 10th Street in Alphabet City.

Upon their arrival, officers found a 31-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds to his body, along with a 28-year-old with a stab wound to his back.

The 31-year-old victim, later identified as Michael Gillegbower, was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel where he was pronounced dead.

The 28-year-old victim was taken into custody and subsequently taken to NYS Health and Hospitals/Bellevue, where he is in stable condition.

According to officials, both victims had a knife.

An investigation is ongoing.

