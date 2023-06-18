“South Tamworth stabbing victim” : Man fatally stabbed in South Tamworth, NSW

A man was killed by stabbing in South Tamworth, a regional area of New South Wales. Emergency services were alerted to the incident at a unit block around 3.15pm on Sunday. The police found a 37-year-old man with a stab wound who died on the spot. The victim’s identity has not yet been confirmed. The police have secured the crime scene and are urging anyone with information to get in touch with them or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

News Source : PerthNow

