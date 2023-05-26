Man fights off sloth bear, walks 2km injured in Raipur district, victim identified as Lakhan Mandavi from Khallari

Lakhan Mandavi the victim of a bear attack in Raipur district : Man fights off sloth bear, walks injured for 2 km in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari; Lakhan Mandavi identified as victim

A man identified as Lakhan Mandavi from Khallari fought off a sloth bear that attacked him while he was crossing a forest in Dhamtari district. Despite sustaining severe injuries to his face and other parts of his body, Mandavi managed to save his eyes and hid in the bushes until the bear left. He then walked over two kilometres to reach home at Salhebhat, where he was rushed to a hospital in Raipur. His condition remains critical and the forest department has extended financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to him.

News Source : TNN

