Man follows woman home from train station in Acton, investigation ongoing

Acton woman followed from train station: suspect : Man follows woman home from South Acton MBTA station: Police identify suspect

The man who followed a woman home from the South Acton MBTA station on Wednesday night has been identified by the police. However, the man’s name has not been made public, and the incident is still under investigation. Commuters at the Commuter Rail Station were on high alert while detectives attempted to locate the man who had been caught on a security camera following a woman walking home from the train. The footage shows him trailing closely behind her until she finally turned for help, walking up to a neighbor’s door. The neighbor, Arun Nambar, who assisted her, says he has a motion sensor light in the driveway that turned on when the woman walked by, which he believes is what made her approach his house for help. The man’s behavior was concerning and alarming, and Lt. Ed Lawton of the Acton Police said, “Anytime someone follows a female up a driveway that doesn’t know that female and is yelling for that female to ‘come here, come here,’ that’s alarming.” The man was identified thanks to tips received from members of the public, but no charges have been filed.

News Source : WBZ-News Staff

Acton Police Woman Followed Home MBTA Station Personal Safety Crime Prevention