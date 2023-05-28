Kansas City homicide victim found behind vacant Applebee’s : Man found dead behind vacant Applebee’s in Kansas City becomes 70th homicide victim

A man was discovered dead behind a vacant Applebee’s in Kansas City on Sunday morning, prompting a homicide investigation by the local police. The incident was reported to law enforcement by a witness who was driving past the old restaurant at around 8 a.m. According to Captain Corey Carlisle, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department, officers discovered an unresponsive man with unknown bodily injuries in the parking lot behind the building. Despite emergency medical attempts to revive him, the man was declared dead at the scene. This case marks the 70th homicide in Kansas City this year, including fatal police shootings, according to data tracked by The Star. The authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the homicide unit or the anonymous TIPS Hotline.

News Source : Andrea Klick

