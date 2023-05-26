Man found dead in car in Sabak Bernam drain identified as Mohamad Khair Mahat

Mohamad Khair Mahat (victim) : Man Reported Missing Found Dead in Sabak Bernam Drain, Victim Identified as Mohamad Khair Mahat

A man who had been reported missing was discovered dead in a car that had fallen into a drain in Sabak Bernam. According to Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail, the deputy director of the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, a team was dispatched to the area near Hotel Sri Bernam on Friday, May 26th. The car was found wedged inside a large drain, and the victim, a 28-year-old member of the Armed Forces named Mohamad Khair Mahat, was extracted from the vehicle using a backhoe during the operation. The body has been handed over to the police for further investigations. It was reported that the victim’s wife had been notified of his failure to report for duty at the Lumut base, and a police report was filed by the family the following day. The car was discovered by a grass cutter working in the vicinity.

Read Full story : Missing man found dead inside car in drain /

News Source : JUSTIN ZACK

Missing man Dead inside car Car in drain Search and rescue Investigation