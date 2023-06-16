Man found dead in Ludhiana hotel room identified as Navneet Singh Neetu, friend Vikas fled scene

Navneet Singh Neetu : Man found dead in Ludhiana hotel room identified as Navneet Singh Neetu, friend Vikas suspected

The man found dead in a hotel room near the Clock Tower in Ludhiana has been identified as Navneet Singh Neetu, a 40-year-old resident of Puneet Nagar. He had checked into the hotel with his friend, Vikas of Samrala Chowk, on Tuesday without producing their IDs. The police have identified Vikas, who had fled after locking Navneet in the room. Hotel owner Amarjeet Singh and manager Kapil of Mohan Singh Nagar were arrested for not keeping copies of their identity proofs before renting out the room. An FIR has been lodged against them under Section 188 of the IPC. The police are waiting for the autopsy report to further investigate the case.

Read Full story : Man Found Dead In Hotel Identified | /

News Source : TNN

Hotel Death Identification Dead Man Identified in Hotel Hotel Room Death Investigation Suspicious Hotel Death Identified Identifying Hotel Room Death Victims