Man found dead in Marshall County identified as Shannon Ray Crump, investigation ongoing

A man was discovered dead on Saturday morning in Marshall County, Alabama. The deceased has been identified as Shannon Ray Crump, a 58-year-old resident of Fort Payne, by Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent. Nugent believes that Crump drowned, and his body was found near Morgan’s Cove Road’s boat ramp. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, and Crump’s vehicle and other belongings were discovered by investigators near the boat ramp.

