Man found dead in Similipal Tiger Reserve identified as poacher: Jagannath Hembram suspected victim

Jagannath Hembram : Poacher found dead in Similipal Tiger Reserve, identified as Jagannath Hembram

Forest officials have confirmed that the man found dead in Similipal Tiger Reserve on Wednesday night was a poacher. The deceased, identified as Jagannath Hembram, was part of a group of ten poachers who entered the forest to hunt. They encountered a team of 31 forest guards who were on a combing operation to find those responsible for killing forest guard Bimal Kumar Jena. The poachers had dogs, arrows, bows and a gun. The guards fired a single bullet in the air, but the poachers did not move. The guards then fired another six rounds in the air, and the poachers fled by jumping a dried-up nullah. A search operation by the guards the next day found Hembram’s body with a bullet injury. The guards also found a gun, five arrows and two bows left by the fleeing poachers near the body. The incident occurred 12 days after Jena was killed, and there has been no reduction in trespassing into the core area by people from nearby villages, many of whom are professional poachers.

News Source : Times Of India

Similipal National Park Wildlife conservation in Similipal Illegal poaching in Similipal Similipal forest reserve News update on Similipal biodiversity