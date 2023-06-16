Man found dead with deep cut wounds in Kuria West, Migori County

Obadiah Nchagwa Chacha : Death of Obadiah Nchagwa Chacha: Police Launch Probe in Kuria West, Migori County

Police in Kuria West, Migori County are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man, Obadiah Nchagwa Chacha, whose body was found with multiple deep cut wounds in Muturio village. Local residents alerted the police after rescuing a woman who had visible injuries and said she was attacked alongside the deceased. Police recovered a weapon believed to have been used to commit the murder and found that Chacha had sustained injuries on his left neck, chest, and hand. The injured woman was taken to the hospital for treatment while the deceased’s body was taken to the Kuria West sub county hospital mortuary pending autopsy and further investigations.

News Source : George Juma

