Man found dead with gunshot wound on Sunchild First Nation

Man found dead with gunshot in Sunchild First Nation

Mounties are currently investigating the death of a man that occurred in the Sunchild First Nation on Friday after police were called to a disturbance at a home at 5:40 am. Upon arrival, officers encountered an individual with a gun, and after a brief interaction, a male and two women went inside the house. The Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team was brought in to get the occupants out of the house, and at approximately 8:50 am, a single gunshot was heard. Subsequently, the two women exited the house, and upon entering, police discovered a man’s body with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as a 27-year-old man of no fixed address, and his name has not been released. Sunchild First Nation is located approximately 250 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

News Source : CTVNews

