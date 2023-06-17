“Man found dead with stab wounds on NYC subway, days after another rider fatally stabbed”

stabbing victim : Two riders stabbed on NYC subway

An individual was discovered with fatal stab wounds on a New York City subway in the early hours of Saturday morning, following a similar incident that resulted in a fatality. Police were summoned to the 14th St./Union Square station after receiving a 911 call about an unconscious man. The 32-year-old victim was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. It is unclear whether the stabbing occurred on the train or elsewhere. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. Earlier in the week, a man was fatally stabbed on a northbound J train as it approached Marcy Avenue and Broadway. The victim had reportedly been acting erratically and harassing passengers, including the girlfriend of the suspect, who was later arrested and charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. The suspect’s attorney claimed that his client acted in self-defense.

Read Full story : Man found suffering from fatal stab wounds on New York City subway, police say /

News Source : Minyvonne Burke

New York City subway stabbing Fatal stab wounds on subway Subway violence in NYC Police investigate subway stabbing Public safety concerns on NYC subway