Man found guilty of first-degree murder in shooting of Javier Rodriguez-Ramirez

A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in a shooting in Sparks, Nevada, in 2021. The victim, 67-year-old Javier Rodriguez-Ramirez, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest when police responded to a call at an apartment on Sullivan Lane. During the investigation, it was revealed that the defendant and victim had an altercation after Javier made unwanted sexual advances towards the defendant. The defendant shot at Javier twice, hitting him in the wrist and chest, killing him. During the trial, the prosecution highlighted the calculated nature of the defendant’s conduct, his repeated statements that the victim deserved it, and his belief that Javier needed to confess to his sins. The defendant will be sentenced on July 27, 2023.

