Eltom Mohamed Eltom : Man found guilty of murder of Eltom Mohamed Eltom in Maida Vale

Antoine Roehrig, a 22-year-old man from Lothrop Street, has been found guilty of murder following a trial at Isleworth Crown Court. He was convicted after forensic scientists discovered his DNA on a knife that was used to kill Eltom Mohamed Eltom in Maida Vale. Eltom was found with stab wounds after police were called to Fernhead Road following reports of a fight between a group of people. Despite CPR being carried out, Eltom was pronounced dead at the scene. Roehrig had been involved in a disagreement with Eltom before the attack, and spent part of the day attempting to find him. Roehrig was arrested on the same night after attempting to flee and will be sentenced on June 23.

News Source : Sami Quadri

