Man found hanging to death in Bhopal, probe underway

“suicide of 28-year-old man in Habibganj, Bhopal” : 28-yr-old man found dead in Bhopal, police suspect suicide

A man, aged 28 and living in the Habibganj area of Bhopal, was found dead by hanging in his home early on Thursday. The police reported that no suicide note was found and an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of his death. The station house has yet to release any further information.

News Source : msn.com

