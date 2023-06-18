Man found shot and killed on Indianapolis’ west side

“Indianapolis Homicide: Investigation into the Suspect of Meganwood Court Killing” : Man shot and killed on Meganwood Court in Indianapolis

A homicide investigation is underway in a neighborhood on the west side of Indianapolis. Late on Saturday night, officers discovered a deceased man who had been shot just outside the back door of a home on Meganwood Court. The victim did not reside in the home, and although several people were inside at the time of the incident, no one else was harmed. Authorities have identified the perpetrator and are cooperating with detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Colten Smith at 317-327-3475 or Colten.Smith@indy.gov. Contact the reporter at kdwyer@indystar.com.

News Source : The Indianapolis Star

