Man found shot dead at northeast Houston apartment complex

Posted on May 27, 2023

A man was discovered dead from a gunshot wound at an apartment complex in northeast Houston, according to authorities. Police were summoned to the 6700 block of Bennington Street after 5 p.m. and discovered the deceased victim. Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot before discovering the man on the ground in a courtyard near an apartment building. Police are currently investigating, speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage in the area for any evidence. All rights reserved by KPRC Click2Houston.

News Source : Christian Terry

