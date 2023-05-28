Man found shot to death in car at Columbia apartment complex identified as Gary Anthony Kelly II

Gary Anthony Kelly II : Man found dead in car at Columbia apartment complex identified as Gary Anthony Kelly II, victim of homicide

According to a news release from the Lexington County Coroner’s Office, a man was discovered dead inside a car at a Columbia apartment complex. The victim, identified as Gary Anthony Kelly II, a 45-year-old resident of Columbia, was shot and killed on Thursday. The incident occurred at Pine Grove Apartment complex on Foxfire Drive, near the Richland County line. Kelly was found dead inside his vehicle, having suffered a single gunshot wound to the head. The coroner’s office has ruled the shooting a homicide, and the case is currently being investigated by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. No arrests have been made, and the motive for the shooting remains unknown. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers or submit an online tip.

Noah Feit

