Man found shot to death in car in Bladensburg, Maryland; suspect and victim not identified

Bladensburg shooting victim : Man found shot to death in car in Maryland, no suspects identified yet

According to police, a man was discovered deceased in a car in Bladensburg, Maryland on Tuesday evening due to gunshot wounds. Bladensburg police reported that the man was located on the 2500 block of Alternate Route 1. Police discovered the man while on patrol around 11 p.m. after observing a suspicious vehicle. Unfortunately, the man died at the scene due to the injuries sustained. The Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation, and no possible suspects or the victim have been identified. The police urge anyone with relevant information to call the unit at 301-516-2505 or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) anonymously. A map of the area where the man was found has been provided by the police.

News Source : Jessica Kronzer

