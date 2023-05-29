Keivon Abraham : Man found shot to death in North Philadelphia: Keivon Abraham identified as victim

A man has been found shot to death in North Philadelphia, according to police. The victim, identified as 16-year-old Keivon Abraham from Abington, Pennsylvania, was discovered on Clarion Street just after midnight on Memorial Day. He had been shot once in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The authorities are searching for a suspect wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants, and white sneakers.

News Source : FOX 29 Philadelphia

