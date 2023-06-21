Man from Bessemer, aged 24, dies in Birmingham shooting that also leaves woman with serious injuries. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A man has been killed in a shooting in Birmingham, with a woman sustaining serious injuries. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jarvis Jerome Conley Jr., who lived in Bessemer. West Precinct officers were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter just prior to 9pm on Tuesday evening, and upon arrival at the scene, they found Conley lying unresponsive near a vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service. The injured woman has not been named. Police believe the victims were involved in an argument with someone they knew and shots were fired. The shooter was later found and taken into custody. Detectives will present their findings to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges will be filed. Conley’s death is the 61st homicide in Birmingham this year and the 90th in Jefferson County. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

