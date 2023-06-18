Aravind Sasikumar : Man from Kerala fatally stabbed by flatmate in London, suspect charged with murder

A man from Kerala, India, aged 38, was fatally stabbed by his flatmate in London. This comes after a series of recent knife attacks in the city, resulting in multiple deaths. The suspect has been charged with murder and investigations are ongoing.

London has been struck by yet another tragic incident, as a man from Kochi, Kerala lost his life in a fatal stabbing. This occurred just days after a number of shocking knife attacks in the UK, which claimed the lives of a British Indian teenager and a student from Hyderabad.

According to a statement by the Metropolitan Police, Aravind Sasikumar was discovered with knife wounds on June 16 when authorities responded to a distress call at a residential property on Southampton Way in Camberwell. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene at 1.31 am GST on Friday. The police have identified the suspect as Sasikumar’s flatmate Salman Salim, a 25-year-old also from Kerala, who has been charged with murder. Salim appeared before the Croydon Magistrates’ Court on June 17 and will be held in custody until his appearance at the Old Bailey on June 20.

The Evening Standard newspaper reported that detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command are providing support to Sasikumar’s family, who have been notified about the incident. A post-mortem examination conducted on Friday confirmed that Sasikumar died from stab wounds to the chest.

