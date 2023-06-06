Man from Kolkata arrested for making bomb threat on Qatar Airways flight

Posted on June 6, 2023

A man caused the evacuation of a Qatar Airways flight from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport to London via Doha, after claiming there was a bomb on board. The incident delayed the flight, but no explosives were found following a search by the bomb squad. The man, a 35-year-old from Kolkata, was arrested and questioned by the Central Industrial Security Force, during which he claimed that another passenger had told him there was a bomb on the plane. The incident caused inconvenience for the 541 passengers, who had to wait for several hours before boarding another flight to London.

