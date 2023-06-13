Man from Milwaukee dies following shooting and car accident today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Monday, a man from Milwaukee passed away after being involved in a shooting and subsequent car crash. The incident occurred near 33rd Street and Lisbon Avenue at approximately 5:45 p.m. The victim, aged 44, drove his vehicle to the vicinity of 33rd and Cherry Street where he collided with a light pole. Despite efforts, he was declared dead at the scene. The police have yet to make any arrests.

News Source : WISN

Source Link :Milwaukee man dead after shooting and crash/