Man from Prairieville identified as suspect in Busch Gardens alligator enclosure incident

Posted on June 9, 2023

Officials have identified a 20-year-old man from Prairieville, Louisiana as the individual who unlawfully entered an alligator enclosure at Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida, as part of a social media prank. A photograph of the incident shows the man standing alongside the alligator.

News Source : https://www.kplctv.com

