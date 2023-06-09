Man from Prairieville identified as suspect in Busch Gardens alligator enclosure incident

“Busch Gardens alligator enclosure trespasser” : Man from Prairieville, La. identified as suspect in Busch Gardens alligator enclosure incident

Officials have identified a 20-year-old man from Prairieville, Louisiana as the individual who unlawfully entered an alligator enclosure at Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida, as part of a social media prank. A photograph of the incident shows the man standing alongside the alligator.

News Source : https://www.kplctv.com

