Man gets 20-year jail term for raping 14-year-old girl in Kota

Nandkishore Sunar : Man gets 20-year jail for raping 14-year-old girl in Kota, Nandkishore Sunar convicted

A 29-year-old man named Nandkishore Sunar has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 40,000 for abducting and repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Kota in February 2022. The victim’s father filed a report against Nandkishore, and the police rescued the girl from Jhalawar on March 4. The court’s decision was made by Public Prosecutor Dhirendra Choudhary at POCSO court-4. The victim’s identity has not been revealed in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directives on sexual assault cases.

Read Full story : Kota: Man gets 20 years in jail for raping Kota minor girl | Jaipur News /

News Source : TNN

Kota rape case Minor girl rape Kota Sexual assault in Kota Kota child sexual abuse Justice served in Kota rape case