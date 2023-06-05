Man goes missing after failing to pay hospital bill for newborn son, Purushottam VV identified as suspect

Purushottam VV (victim) : Man goes missing after failing to pay Rs 10L hospital bill for newborn son

A man named Purushottam VV, who is a technician at a private hospital and resident of Vidyaranyapura, has gone missing after failing to pay a hospital bill of Rs 10 lakh for his newborn son’s medical treatment. Purushottam’s father, G Venkatappa, filed a complaint with Sadashivanagar police stating that his son disappeared from a private hospital on New BEL Road on May 26th. The hospital had informed Purushottam that his baby would be discharged that day, and he was given a bill of Rs 10 lakh. However, he left and became uncontactable. The police are currently collecting CCTV footage to locate him as he has turned off his mobile phone. The infant was born on February 9th and was treated for lung infection and related health issues in Vidyaranyapura before being transferred on a doctor’s recommendation to the hospital on New BEL Road. Purushottam’s family took out loans to pay the bill and got the child discharged and took him to Purushottam’s in-laws’ house in Mandya.

Read Full story : Unable to pay Rs 10L hospital bill, father goes missing | Bengaluru News /

News Source : TNN

Hospital bill debt Missing father hospital bill Financial crisis healthcare Medical debt hardship Family debt hospitalization