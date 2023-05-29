Man Gunned Down in Homestead: Derrick Houston Jr. Killed After Argument Leads to Gunfire

Derrick Houston Jr, victim of Homestead shooting : Derrick Houston Jr. killed in Homestead shooting

A man was fatally shot in Homestead after a dispute turned violent on Saturday night, according to Miami-Dade police. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Derrick Houston Jr., was shot multiple times and died at the scene. Authorities have not yet identified any suspects in connection with the incident, which occurred at SW 260th Terrace and 130th Avenue. Witnesses reported that a group of people were arguing when someone pulled out a gun and began firing. The victim’s girlfriend, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was attending a Memorial Day pool party and tried to walk away before the shooting began. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477.

Read Full story : Search for shooter after 19-year-old man killed Saturday night in Homestead /

News Source : CBS Miami Team

Homestead shooting incident Man killed in Homestead shooting Homestead crime news Police investigation Homestead shooting Community response to Homestead shooting