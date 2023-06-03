extortion using nudes on Instagram : Man held for extorting lakhs leveraging nudes on Instagram

A 22-year-old man from the Shaheen Bagh area has been arrested for allegedly extorting money from several people by threatening to post their nude photos on social media, according to police. The incident occurred on Instagram, where he leveraged the victims’ private images to extort large sums of money. The man has been charged with extortion and faces legal consequences.

