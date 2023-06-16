Man held for fatal stabbing of Grace O’Malley Kumar among three in UK

Grace O’Malley Kumar – focus keyword : Suspect in fatal stabbing of British Indian teen Grace O’Malley Kumar held on suspicion of murder

A 31-year-old man with dual nationality of Guinea-Bissau and Portugal, identified as Valdo Amissao Mendes Calocane, is being held on suspicion of murder in relation to the fatal stabbing of three people, including British Indian teen Grace O’Malley Kumar, on the streets of Nottingham. Calocane is a mechanical engineering graduate and settled in the UK through his Portuguese citizenship. He came to Britain in 2007 with his parents, who are originally from Guinea-Bissau. The police do not believe his association with the University of Nottingham, where he studied, is connected to the killings. The attacks are not being treated as terrorism so far.

