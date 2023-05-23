Man Helping Ducks Cross Road Struck and Killed in Rocklin; Victim Identified as Casey Rivara

Casey Rivara victim keyword : Man helping ducks killed by driver in California: victim identified as Casey Rivara

According to the Rocklin police department, a man was helping ducklings cross a road at an intersection in Northern California when he was hit and killed by a teenage driver on May 18. The victim, identified as 41-year-old Casey Rivara, had pulled over his car with his two children when he saw the ducks. A relative wrote on a verified GoFundMe page that “Casey was the kindest, most amazing husband and father” and that “even his last act in this world was a sign of his compassion.” A 12-year-old boy who took photos of Rivara helping the ducks said that he was hit soon after the birds were safely out of the way. The photo shows Rivara in a crosswalk, shooing a full-grown duck and several babies across the street. The teenage driver was not arrested.

