Man helping ducks struck and killed by teenage driver in Rocklin, victim identified as Casey Rivara

Casey Rivara, victim of a fatal car accident while helping ducks cross the road.

A man in Northern California was fatally struck by a teenage driver after he stopped to assist a family of ducks crossing the road, according to officials. The incident occurred at around 8:15 pm PDT on Thursday in Rocklin, about 25 miles northeast of Sacramento. The victim, identified as Casey Rivara, was helping the ducklings when the 17-year-old driver hit him while heading east on Stanford Ranch Road. The ducks were unharmed, and the driver remained at the scene. Although an investigation is ongoing, it’s unlikely the driver will face criminal charges. Rivara’s actions were applauded by witnesses, and his wife expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support.

News Source : David K. Li and Madelyn Urabe and Maya Brown

