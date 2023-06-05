Man Identified as Adam Glass Shot and Killed at Local Bar, Confirms Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office

Bexar County Medical Examiner Identifies Victim in North Star Mall Shooting

Adam Glass, aged 33, was identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office as the victim in the shooting that took place at a barbershop in North Star Mall on June 4th. According to authorities, Glass was shot in a drive-by attack on Sunday afternoon and passed away as a result. The incident occurred at the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and Loop 410, on the North Side, at approximately 3 PM.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has suggested that the fatal incident may have been a targeted attack involving two gunmen.

