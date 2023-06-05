Man identified as Adam Glass shot and killed at North Star Mall barber shop

Adam Glass (victim) : Man shot and killed at North Star Mall identified as Adam Glass

Adam Glass, a former gang member and aspiring rapper, was shot and killed while getting a haircut at North Star Mall in San Antonio on Sunday. Glass, who was serving a federal prison sentence in a halfway house, was gunned down at a barber shop in the busy mall by two men wearing hoodies. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the shooting was targeted and not an active shooter situation. Court records show Glass was allegedly a member of the Bloods gang, though he claimed he was trying to leave that life behind. Glass had been in trouble since he was a juvenile and had recently pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was scheduled to be released in April 2024.

Read Full story : Mall murder victim identified as aspiring rapper, former gang member /

News Source : Guillermo Contreras

Gang member turned rapper Mall murder victim Aspiring rapper identified Former gang member killed SEO focused Keywords.