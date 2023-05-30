Man identified as Aijaz Ahmed Bhat stabbed to death in Srinagar: Police

Aijaz Ahmed Bhat : Man stabbed to death in Batamaloo area of Srinagar: Aijaz Ahmed Bhat identified as victim

The police have reported that a 45-year-old man named Aijaz Ahmed Bhat was stabbed to death by an unknown person in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on May 30th. The victim was a resident of Batmaloo. The police have registered an FIR at the Batmaloo Police Station and an investigation is currently ongoing. No further details have been released at this time.

News Source : ANI News

