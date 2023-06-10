Man identified as Akeem Smith shot dead, girlfriend injured in Norwood, St James

Akeem Smith shooting victim Norwood St James. : Man shot dead, girlfriend injured in Norwood, St James – victim Akeem Smith

A man known as “Mackra” from Albion Lane, St James, was fatally shot and his girlfriend was injured in Norwood on Friday night. The couple had just arrived home on Water Lilly Crescent when a group of armed men attacked them at around 11:45 p.m. Both were rushed to the hospital, but the man did not survive. The woman is in serious condition. For news updates, follow The Gleaner on social media or send a message via WhatsApp or email.

