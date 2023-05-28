Man identified as Elvin Rivera dies in Hartford stabbing

Posted on May 28, 2023

A man, identified as Elvin Rivera and aged 43, succumbed to his injuries and died at Hartford Hospital on Sunday after being stabbed earlier that morning. The police received a report about a person bleeding in the street on Elliott Street at around 4 a.m. Rivera had no known address, and his death has been declared a homicide. The police are requesting anyone with information to come forward.

News Source : Braley Dodson

