Man identified as Elvin Rivera dies in Hartford stabbing

Elvin Rivera : “Elvin Rivera identified as victim in Hartford homicide”

A man, identified as Elvin Rivera and aged 43, succumbed to his injuries and died at Hartford Hospital on Sunday after being stabbed earlier that morning. The police received a report about a person bleeding in the street on Elliott Street at around 4 a.m. Rivera had no known address, and his death has been declared a homicide. The police are requesting anyone with information to come forward.

