Man Identified as Ian Cunningham, 54, Dies in Newark Crash, Two Passengers Injured

Ian Cunningham, victim of fatal crash in Newark : Man identified as Ian Cunningham dies in head-on crash in Newark, Vermont

A fatal crash that took place in Newark yesterday has resulted in the death of Ian Cunningham, a 54-year-old resident of Walden, Vermont. The accident occurred at around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of River Lane when Cunningham’s 2008 Toyota Tacoma, travelling north, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado travelling south. Cunningham died at the scene from his injuries. Two passengers, Marvin Johnson, 41, and Mackenzie Kirby, 26, both from Walden, were seriously injured. Johnson was transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, later being moved to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Kirby was transported to North Country Hospital and is currently in stable condition. The driver of the Chevrolet, Rene Morse, 32, of Charleston, also suffered serious injuries and was transported to North Country Hospital before being transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. The investigation into the accident is still ongoing.

News Source : Newport Dispatch – Local News From Newport, Vermont. Covering Orleans County.

